DENVER (KDVR) — A few weeks ago, it was a hotel. Now, it’s the city of Denver’s newest non-congregate shelter.

Some 90 people now call the building home. Some of those individuals were bused from a former encampment, near the Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion.

On Tuesday, the media was given a tour of the location.

Laura Lindquist and her cat, Daphne, are among the newest residents.

“It’s a safe place for me and my kitten,” she said.

The building will also offer on-site case management, housing resources and employment services. The location has the capacity to handle 250 residents.

Lindquist, who said she’s disabled, wants to eventually move into her own apartment.

“It betters your self-esteem,” she added. “It’s a blessing.”

The city also announced that clean-up would continue at the encampment at Eighth Avenue and Logan Street.