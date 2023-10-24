DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will soon close a second encampment as part of Mayor Mike Johnston’s plan to combat homelessness, according to a release Tuesday.

The city said it will keep information on the date of relocation or where residents will be relocated “confidential for the time being,” for safety and privacy reasons.

The move is part of Johnston’s plan to house 1,000 unhoused people by the end of 2023.

Downtown Denver encampment to close

According to the city, an encampment near 21st and Curtis streets downtown will be targeted for closure, and the city estimated that around 50 residents will be relocated.

City outreach teams connected with homeless residents at the encampment to identify people for relocation. The city also said it had begun providing services to people at the encampment, including portable restrooms, hand washing stations and trash removal.

On move-in day, the people identified by the city will be taken to shelter accommodations.

After the move, the site will be permanently closed to any camping, and the city said it will work with businesses and residents in the area to ensure it stays clear.

The first encampment closure under Johnston’s administration took place in late September, with 83 people being moved to converted hotel units.

That encampment was across the street from the governor’s mansion in the area of 8th Avenue and Logan Street.