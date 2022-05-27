DENVER (KDVR) – A Denver mother is living in terror after her home on Denver’s East Side came under gunfire twice in as many days this week.

She lives near the 1400 block of East 28th Avenue, in the Whittier neighborhood, where police said they’re also investigating two other reports of shots fired this week.

Denise Arambula lives in that home with her four young children, ages 12, 13, 14, and 15. As of Friday night, she refuses to live in that home until police find those responsible for shooting up that apartment, twice.

“So the first one came in through here, through the door,” Arambula said while pointing out the multiple bullet holes riddled throughout her home.

This happened on both Tuesday, May 24, and Wednesday, May 25.

“I don’t want to be here no more,” Arambula said emotionally. But she said she can’t afford to move.

Arambula said her kids were in their rooms when this happened Tuesday night but they were not home when her home was targeted again on Thursday.

“I told my kids to get down and they went in the bathroom and they hid,” she said.

One bullet barely missed an obituary hanging on the wall.

‘Who would do this? Why?’ I have no idea, if I knew, I would tell, I would because I wouldn’t want no one to lose their life,” she explained.

According to DPD, they’re investigating this and other incidents nearby. Sadly, this is little consolation for a mother concerned about her four children living in a residence that keeps getting riddled with bullet holes.

“They want to come home, this is too much,” she said as they’re now staying with family friends. “I’m worried about their lives, I’m worried about me.”

Arambula tells us videos on social media and other tips from teens in the neighborhood would suggest students from Manual High School are behind these shootings.

DPS tells FOX31 the following:

“We have not received any complaints about this issue. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority at Manual High School and all of our schools. We work closely with the DPS Department of Safety and Denver police to look into all safety incidents that occur at our school and anything suspicious that may occur in the neighborhood.”