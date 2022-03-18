DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Home Show is back this year. That is great news for homeowners wanting to fix up their dwellings. It is also great news for the thousands of folks whose livelihoods are dependent on shows just like this.

If it has anything to do with where you live, the Denver Home Show is for you.

“You get to meet face to face those people who are going to be doing work on your home. If I am inviting someone into my home I want to know who is going to do it, and that is the beautiful thing about the home show as you get to talk face-to-face,” manager Ian Richmond said.

About 300 vendors from around the country have gathered at the National Western Complex to meet potential customers and sell their wares.

Ryan Eller sells adjustable pergolas for Colorado Sunroom and Window. He says shows like the Denver Home Show are more than worth the effort to attend.

“We actually get to show them the physical product versus just seeing it online. It’s much better to see it in person,” he said.

Cori Sackett from Utah agrees, and he is anxious for buyers to learn about the plant food product he invented called Liqui-Dirt.

“To be able to see somebody and to answer their questions in person, it’s symbiotic, it’s about how the ecosystem is, it’s about how we relate to each other. We are all interconnected,” Sackett said. He says there is just something about face-to-face that no website or app could come close to replacing.

“An internet site, OK, yeah, they are fine but it’s not that human interaction that everyone yearns for,” Sackett said.