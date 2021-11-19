Denver holiday vending machines gather cash for charity

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will play the holiday host to a set of vending machines created to give back to charity.

The Giving Machines are a holiday initiative sponsored by the Light the World organization. Donations can be made to two local charities and four global charities.

There will be a Grand Unwrapping Celebration on Nov. 30, kicked off by Mayor Hancock. The machines will be located in Writer Square, within the 16th Street Mall between Lawrence and Larimer.

The Giving Machines will be available for donation starting Nov. 22 of this year, through Jan. 2, 2022. The machines are open 24/7, with volunteers available to help from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.