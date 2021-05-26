Denver holding tele-townhall to get input on how $700M will be used for city’s recovery

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is preparing to invest more than $700 million into the city’s recovery after receiving $308 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and $400 million from the General Obligation Bond.

The City of Denver is seeking input from residents to help prioritize the stimulus funds. Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts through telephone town halls as well as online surveys, quick, polls, and forums

There will be four telephone-townhalls:

Wednesday, May 26 from 9-10 a.m.

Thursday, June 3 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 from 9-10 a.m.

Sunday, June 6 from 11-Noon

Residents may call in during the event using one of these lines: For English, dial 888-400-1932 For Spanish, dial 888-400-9342 For Vietnamese, dial 877-353-4701 For Amharic, dial 888-849-5231

The townhall will be livestreamed at www.RiseTogetherDenver.org