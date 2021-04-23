Denver holding mulch giveaway on May 1

Starting a garden can help the environment by creating habitats for pollinators like bees and birds, while also reducing your food waste and your carbon footprint.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s annual Mulch Giveaway and Compost Sale is set to take place on Saturday, May 1. There will be several locations Denver residents can choose from to collect mulch and compost.

Mulch and compost help soil retain moister, reduce the need to fertilize, and control weed growth. Use of mulch and compost also helps protect shallow-rooted plants.

The mulch at the event was made using Christmas trees given to the Treecycle program. The compost comes from leaves provided by the LeafDrop program and materials provided by the Denver Composts program.

The free mulch giveaway will be held at these locations:

Havana Nursery at 10450 Smith Rd., just south of I-70 on Havana St.

at 10450 Smith Rd., just south of I-70 on Havana St. Bear Creek Park south of Dartmouth Ave. on Raleigh St.

south of Dartmouth Ave. on Raleigh St. Sloan’s Lake Park on Sheridan Blvd. & 17th Ave.

on Sheridan Blvd. & 17th Ave. Veterans Park on Iowa Ave. & Vine St.

Compost will be sold at a discount at these locations:

Ace Hardware Alameda Station at 417 S. Broadway

at 417 S. Broadway Ace Hardware Cherry Creek at 1427 S. Holly St.

at 1427 S. Holly St. Ace Hardware Tamarac Square at 3333 S. Tamarac Dr.

at 3333 S. Tamarac Dr. Ace Hardware University Hills on 2500 S. Colorado Blvd.

Bulk compost sales can be found at these locations:

A1 Organics Commerce City at 9109 Monaco St., Henderson, CO 80640

at 9109 Monaco St., Henderson, CO 80640 A1 Organics Sheridan at 2300 Radcliff Ave., Sheridan, CO 80110

The event will go from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants in the event must be Denver residents, bring a face covering and their own loading tools. For more information on Denver’s Mulch Giveaway and Compost Sale, visit Denvergov.org.