DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit the triple digits for the fifth time this year on Friday afternoon.

The high temperature recorded at Denver International Airport was 101 degrees on Friday, which broke the previous record high of 99 degrees set in 1877.

The high of 101 degrees is the hottest temperature Denver has seen so far this year. It also occurred back on July 10.

Denver hit 100-degree temperatures once in June and three times in July.

Now that 2022 has had five days in the triple digits, this year is now tied for having the third-most 100-degree days on record in Denver. This year is tied with 2021, 1990 and 1989, which also had five 100-degree days.

The No. 2 spot goes to 2005, with seven 100-degree days in 2005. The top spot goes to 2012, when there were 13 days at or above 100 degrees.

Denver has also had 43 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees this year. The 30-year average for 90-degree days is 46 days for an entire year.