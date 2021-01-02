Denver Health’s ‘Newborns in Need’ program provides 2,021 diapers for first newborn

DENVER (KDVR) — As part of Denver Health Foundations’ “Newborns in Need” program, the family of the first newborn of 2021 received 2,021 diapers to take home with their new bundle of joy.

Israel was welcomed to the world by his mother Julissa and Denver Health staff at 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 1. At birth, he was 18.5 inches long and weighed 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

“It’s wonderful to add a little extra excitement to an already exciting time for these families,” Sharon H. Mushkin, the ‘Newborns in Need’ Program Coordinator said. “This is the fourth year we’ve been able to put this together for a New Year baby.”

The program has been providing every newborn’s family with a welcome bag containing 18 different essential items including diapers, wipes, baby lotion, shampoo, a bib, a burp cloth, clothes, educational material and more for 17 years.

Donors and volunteers collect the items for the bags but may also offer car seats, strollers and cribs to families in more dire need.