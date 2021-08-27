Denver Health requiring masks again for everyone, regardless of vaccination status

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Health will return to requiring masks for all patients, visitors and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

The health care organization said beginning Friday, masks will be required in all hospital, clinical and non-clinical buildings. This applies to both patient and non-patient facing areas and common areas.

“The change has been made to protect our patients and staff,” Denver Health said in a statement on its website. “We will offer masks to be available for individuals who don’t have one.”

