Denver Health requiring masks again for everyone, regardless of vaccination status

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Health will return to requiring masks for all patients, visitors and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

The health care organization said beginning Friday, masks will be required in all hospital, clinical and non-clinical buildings. This applies to both patient and non-patient facing areas and common areas.

“The change has been made to protect our patients and staff,” Denver Health said in a statement on its website. “We will offer masks to be available for individuals who don’t have one.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories