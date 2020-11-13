Denver Health Paramedics award civilian for saving man’s life during shooting near Coors Field

DENVER (KDVR) — Every day, Denver Health Paramedics put their lives on the line to help the community. They are being honored for their work through the pandemic, the demonstrations and the wildfires. The Denver Health Foundation hosted the third annual Denver Health Paramedics Award Ceremony online. One of the award recipients was not even a paramedic, but a citizen who stepped in to help save a man’s life in the active shooter situation in the Ballpark neighborhood this summer.

As bullets were flying and people were running for cover on June 10, Jake Pucci ran to help one of the victims.

“That morning I was just in my apartment that actually faced right down the alley where this happened. I was on the phone with my dad, drinking some coffee. I had my windows open. I saw this man run through a gate, he was yelling. Unfortunately, I saw the gunman open fire. I saw bullets hit the concrete all around him, bullets hit him, then I heard him scream and fall and cry for help,” he said.

Less than six months earlier, Pucci finished Emergency Medical Technician training at Denver Health.

“I just did what my training told me to do: take care of that, just packed his wounds, held pressure, applied a tourniquet to his leg,” he said.

He borrowed a belt from a construction worker nearby. And he tried to keep victim Darian Simon calm.

Pucci said, “It was definitely alarming. That was my first time being around someone panicking, screaming, ‘I don’t want to die.’ So I was just saying, ‘You’re not going to die, you’re not dying, everything’s fine.'”

Denver Health Paramedics say his work that day helped them tremendously. They awarded him the Legion of Merit at their annual awards ceremony.

Denver Health Paramedic Natasha Wierlhe said, “He’s a special person. It takes a lot to step in and help somebody out in that chaotic of a situation because most people want to hide and protect themselves. He thought of other people and not just himself.”

Pucci said, “When I heard Denver Health was giving me this award, I was completely shocked. I mean, these guys are my dream team. I grew up in Denver, always idolized Denver paramedics. They are some of the top in the country. To hear they wanted to honor me with an award for something I haven’t even talked about with some friends of mine was mind blowing.”

Despite his heroic efforts, Pucci says he actually broke one of the first rules he learned in EMT training.

“It’s almost a joke because of how hard they reinforce it, but in training, the first rule you learn is: body, self isolation and scene safety. You don’t want to create more victims to a potential scene, so they always say you got to wait till the scene is safe till you go in there and do your job,” he said.

Still, he said this incident was a sign that he should pursue his dream of becoming a firefighter.

“I think this experience really sort of was a message from God saying, ‘You have this in you, you enjoy doing stuff like this.’ So I think it was very good for me to be there, to experience… reinforced my thoughts about joining fire service,” he said.

Pucci was heartbroken to learn that Simon’s girlfriend, Isabella Thallas, did not survive the shooting. Pucci said Simon has kept in touch with him.

“I went to see him to buy one of his shirts. I got to shake his hand, see him in person — in the flesh — which was truly amazing. That’s kind of when it really hit me the impact of what I did. Wow, this man’s standing here because of something I helped with,” Pucci said.