Denver health department says mask mandate will ‘likely’ expire next week

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s health department says there is a good chance the indoor mask mandate for the Mile High City will not be extended past its Feb. 3 expiration date, although the situation may change based on the latest data.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment released the following statement to FOX31:

“As Denver’s public health order requiring face coverings and proof of vaccination is set to expire on Feb. 3, 2022, the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) continues to analyze data and have discussions with regional partners. DDPHE is encouraged by the continued decline in case rates, positivity and hospitalizations in Denver and across the metro area and it seems likely we will be able to let the public health order expire. More information will be available early next week.“

Mountain counties, such as Summit and Eagle, were some of the first to experience the omicron wave in late 2021 and have already been letting indoor mask mandates expire based on a steady and sharp decline in cases.

The latest modeling estimates that 80% of the state population will be immune to omicron by mid-February as immunity continues to rise. Currently, the modeling shows that one in 19 Coloradans is currently infectious.

An official announcement on the mandate is expected next week. Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has said whatever decision is made will be regional, for consistency across the Denver metro.

Letting this health order expire means businesses will no longer be required to mandate mask-wearing or ensure 95% of people inside are vaccinated. Many businesses, however, may continue to do this at their own discretion.