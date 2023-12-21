DENVER (KDVR) — The holiday season is notoriously known as merry and bright, cold and cozy, holly and jolly. But the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment notes that with those highs come the lows.

“While it is our hope that everyone has a joyful holiday season, it’s easy to forget that this season can drain our mental health,” DDPHE executive director Bob McDonald said in a release.

The department wants to remind the community of healthy habits and resources available during a time that can be stressful, lonely and even frustrating for some.

You are not alone

You’ve heard it time and time again, but it’s true. According to the American Psychiatric Association, about 5% of adults in the U.S. experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD), sometimes known as seasonal depression, and it typically lasts about 40% of the year.

A 2021 survey by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) showed that three in five Americans feel their mental health is negatively impacted by the holidays.

Whether experiencing a low or dealing with SAD, the Denver health department said it is important to get support from friends, family, coworkers and mental health professionals.

Colorado Crisis Services Offers support for people who are experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis. Text “TALK” to 38255 or call 1-844-493-8255. Free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Available for those in crisis. Call or text 988, or by chat at 988lifeline.org. Offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing mental health-related distress such as suicidal thoughts, mental health or substance use crises, emotional distress or any other reasons to connect.

The Colorado Walk-In Crisis Center 4353 E. Colfax Ave Denver, 80220 Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Licensed clinicians offer confidential, in-person support, information and referrals for children, adolescents, young adults, families and adults. Other locations in the Denver metro area include Aurora, Boulder, Littleton, and Wheat Ridge.

The Crisis Text Line offers free 24/7 support through text, chat and WhatsApp. Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a volunteer crisis counselor.

The Colorado Department of Human Services’ Office of Behavioral Health’s provider database can help you locate behavioral health treatment near you.

Mental Health First Aid Offers tips and resources for year-round well-being management and skills-based training course on mental health and substance-use issues.



Maintain a healthy routine and set boundaries

Keep up on healthy habits that make you feel good, even during the holidays. The department said rest, hydration and movement can help stabilize moods, reduce stress and anxiety, and even improve mental well-being in the long run.

The department also notes that it is important to know your limits and set boundaries accordingly.

What you say matters

You can support others by choosing your words carefully. According to the health department, stigma, a negative belief, treatment or prejudice toward a group of people often based on stereotypes or assumptions, is one of the biggest challenges for people with mental health conditions.

“Studies in Colorado and across the U.S. have found that poor mental health is on the rise and accessing care is still a struggle for many. The What You Say Matters campaign addresses sources of stigma and provides alternatives to language that is stigmatizing,” the department said in a release.

The department lists ways you can avoid everyday instances of mental health stigma, as well as tips for using language to support people experiencing mental health conditions.

Tips for those in recovery, maintaining sobriety

The holiday season can be stressful for those in recovery, the health department said, as it can make them more vulnerable to relapse.

“As many celebrations center around alcohol, the holidays are a good opportunity to start new traditions like baking, caroling, or volunteering to participate in the spirit of the season,” DDPHE said.

Additionally, recommendations include trying out a holiday mocktail, bringing water or soda to holiday parties and arranging transportation in advance for freedom to leave as needed.

The Addiction Policy Forum offers more tips and information on maintaining sobriety during the holidays.

The health department offers free overdose prevention resources, including naloxone and fentanyl test strips, for all Denver residents.

Honor your grief

During a season that is about spending time with friends, family and loved ones, DDPHE said it can be especially difficult for people who have lost a love one.

“Anxiety is a normal part of life, especially after loss. Create a list of coping skills for more stressful moments. Activities like breathing deeply, taking a walk, practicing meditation, and listening to music can help you process feelings,” according to a release.

The Family Advocacy Support Team at Denver’s Office of the Medical Examiner and Grief.com offer tips for managing grief during the holidays.

—

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

Please get help immediately.