Denver Health ambulances attacked during protests

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Health said on Sunday that over the course of the the last few days of protests, their ambulances have been attacked numerous times.

Photo Credit: Denver Health

Paramedics have been providing care to protesters, members of other public safety agencies and anyone else that may be in need.

Denver Health says their paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) have been trained to enter dangerous situations for “rapid care and extrication.”

The crews are unarmed, but they do wear ballistic helmets and vests for improved safety.

Denver Health says with the help of police, paramedics are able to enter and exit a situation safely to provide care for everyone.

Photo Credit: Denver Health