Denver has yet to see first measurable snow of the season: A look back at past November snowfall totals in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s the second week of November and Denver has yet to see its first measurable snow of the season.

The average date of our first snow in Denver is Oct. 18. Just last year, Denver had its first measurable snow very early, on Sept. 8.

The latest first snowfall on record in Denver was on Nov. 21, 934.

The average snowfall in Denver for the month of November is 7.4 inches. Looking back at the last four Novembers, 2017 was the only November that didn’t have measurable snow. With that being said, Denver did see measurable snowfall in October in 2017, despite the dry November.

In 2019, Denver had an impressive 13.5 inches of snowfall, running 6 inches above the average.

It took until November three out of the last 10 years to see the first snowfall of the season in Denver. That was in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The other seven years saw measurable snow before November.

Looking ahead for the next few days, there is a small chance for some snowfall in the lower elevations on Thursday. It is too far out to know if Denver could see accumulation on Thursday, but the chances are low. The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.