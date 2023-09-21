DENVER (KDVR) — Americans drink almost 500 million cups of coffee daily, according to the National Coffee Association. But not every cup of Joe consumed is perfectly brewed.

Luckily, Denver has one of the best coffee scenes in the country.

WalletHub compared 100 of the largest cities in the U.S. using Google search traffic, Google ratings, coffee shops per capita, and nine other metrics. Overall, Denver ranked in the top 20 for best coffee cities in America.

Best coffee cities

San Francisco, California Portland, Oregon Seattle, Washington Orlando, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii Tampa, Florida Austin, Texas Oakland, California New Orleans, Louisiana Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania San Diego, California Miami, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Atlanta, Georgia Long Beach, California Denver, Colorado Boston, Massachusetts Los Angeles, California Sacramento, California Dallas, Texas

According to WalletHub’s findings, Denver is the 16th best city for coffee and tea manufacturers per capita and the 31st best city for coffee shops, coffee houses and cafés per capita.

Denver’s ranking was high because it was the 18th city in the country for the highest amount spent on coffee per household while ranking lower for the average price of coffee.

While Denver didn’t make the top 10, it’s probably for the best.

Some of the top places to drink a cup of Joe are rated the highest for the average price per pack of coffee. Cities like Oakland, San Francisco and Honolulu rank as the most expensive.

Colorado Springs and Aurora also made the top 100 list. Colorado Springs landed in the 51st spot for the overall ranking while Aurora was 61st on the list. However, Colorado Springs is also ranked as one of the worst cities when it comes to the average price of a cappuccino.

If you have a coffee craving, you’re among like-minded Denverites who thrive off at least a cup of coffee a day. For coffee connoisseurs, the Denver metro area is the right place to be. Just make sure you get your cappuccino outside of Colorado Springs.