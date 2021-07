DENVER (KDVR) — Denver city leaders will announce a new collaborative gun investigation team to curb gun-related crimes in the Mile High City.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and police Chief Paul Pazen will be joined by ATF Special Agent in Charge for Denver David Booth and acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado Matthew Kirsch.

You can watch the announcement live on FOX31 NOW at 2:30 p.m. in the player above.