DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says the city is on pace to break the record for the most people murdered in a year.

As of July 20, Denver has seen 53 murders, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said the number one issue in the city right now is people who illegally have guns. He said DPD is on a mission to address that.

“We as a community, not just as a police department, we as a community have to stand up and say that’s not allowed here. We have to keep our people safe from all forms of violence,’

Pazen said Denver has 20% more murders at this point in the year than it did in 2021.

Here is a look back at the total number of homicides for the last 10 years:

2021: 100

100 2020: 95

95 2019: 66

66 2018: 65

65 2017: 57

57 2016: 56

56 2015: 52

52 2014: 31

31 2013: 42

42 2012: 39

Denver has recorded more murders so far in 2022 than it recorded in 2015, 2014, 2013, and 2012.