DENVER (KDVR) — It feels like snow and ice have been on the ground for weeks now in Denver. In fact, for the last 17 days, the city has had at least one inch or more of snow on the ground.

Back on Dec. 28 and 29, Denver picked up 7.1 inches of snow with over 10 inches in parts of the metro and a decent amount of snow is still on the ground from that storm system.

While there have been a few rounds of snow with small accumulations between now and then, they have been small enough to melt away the next day.

In order to make it into the record book for the number of days with 1 inch or more of snow on the ground, Denver would need 21 days with that much snow on the ground.

The longest Denver has had at least one inch of snow on the ground is a consecutive 63 days starting back in January of 1984.

During winter in the Northern Hemisphere, you are lucky to have a house that faces south if you live where it snows.

For south-facing houses, snow will melt significantly faster than if your house faces north. It is all thanks to the tilt of the Earth during the winter.

Denver has multiple rounds of snow in the forecast over the next seven days.