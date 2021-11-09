Denver has gone 202 days without measurable snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver still has not seen its first measurable snowfall of the season. The last time Denver saw measurable snowfall was back on April 21 — 202 days ago.

Measurable snowfall is classified as amounts at or above 0.1 inches.

It is rare for Denver to go this long without snow. The average date of the first snow of the season is Oct. 18, and the record latest first snowfall in Denver is Nov. 21, set in 1934.

There have been some years where Denver went longer than 202 days without snow. Back in 1925, Denver had to wait 212 days to see snow.

With no snow in the forecast for Denver for the next seven days, Denver will be up to 209 days without snow by next Tuesday, Nov. 16.