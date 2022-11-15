DENVER (KDVR) — With 1.9 inches of fresh snowfall in Denver on Tuesday morning, the city has already seen more snow than it saw in October through December of last year combined.

So far this season Denver has recorded 6.4 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s a look at how much snow fell in October, November and December of 2021:

October: trace

November: trace

December: 4.8 inches

The average snowfall in Denver in November is 7.4 inches.

How does this November compare?

Here is a look at the total November snowfall for the last five years in Denver:

2021: trace

trace 2020: 5 inches

5 inches 2019: 13.7 inches

13.7 inches 2018: 4.5 inches

4.5 inches 2017: trace

Total snow each month in Denver

Here’s a look at the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:

January: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches February: 7.8 inches

7.8 inches March: 11.5 inches

11.5 inches April: 8.8 inches

8.8 inches May: 1.7 inches

1.7 inches June: Trace

Trace July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 1 inch

1 inch October: 4.1 inches

4.1 inches November: 7.4 inches

7.4 inches December: 8 inches

The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter.

Another storm is forecast to come through Thursday and Friday so more accumulation is expected.