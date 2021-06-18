Denver had more 100 degree days this week than all of 2020

DENVER (KDVR) — Summer hasn’t even officially begun and it is already heating up outside.

Denver reached 100 degrees three times this week, which is more times than in all of 2020. There were two 100-degree days in all of 2020.

Highs were 100 degrees on June 15, 16, and 17.

The first 100 degree day didn’t come in 2020 until August 18.

The most 100 degree days in a year happened in 2012. There were 13 100-degree days that year.

Twice in 2012, Denver hit 105 degrees, which is the city’s hottest temperature on record (June 25, 2012 and June 26, 2012). 105 degrees was also measured on June 28, 2018, July 20, 2005, and Aug. 8, 1878.