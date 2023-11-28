DENVER (KDVR) — A local pregnancy loss awareness group is hoping to support people who have suffered a miscarriage or an infant loss.

It’s a tragic situation that happens more often than we think.

The stigma of pregnancy loss

According to the National Institutes of Health, one in four women will suffer a pregnancy loss.

Pregnancy loss is the preferred term instead of miscarriage because the term miscarriage can imply the mother made a mistake, which is rarely the case.

Loss is most common in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, which is typically why many women wait to share that they’re pregnant until after that time frame.

However, Cassidy Zavala at Denver Share said that often contributes to the isolation that families feel.

“There’s not a lot of conversation about pregnancy loss and there’s a lot of shame and secrecy built into that in our society. I think it kind of starts with the rule about the first 12 weeks and that most people aren’t sharing their pregnancy with friends or family. So, when something does happen, or something does go wrong, in those first 12 weeks people haven’t even shared their pregnancy yet, they are challenged in how they navigate it from that point,” said Zavala. “Families can kind of internalize that shame and that guilt when something goes wrong.”

Greif support in Denver

Denver Share holds monthly group therapy sessions and bereavement support to help parents cope.

Denver Share said no reservations are needed, just come when you feel up to it. The service is completely free to families.

Their goal is to honor everyone’s grief journey and allow people to share theirs with those who understand, and when they are ready.

Zavala said they try to reach out to families even sometimes before they leave the hospital, so they’re getting resources and connections right away to start from a place of support and community.

“[We might have] supportive people in our circle, but they might not really understand the intricacies of this or this specific trauma that might come from this experience. This loss that having other people who might have some common ground brings so much validation and so much normalization to something that otherwise we don’t talk about a lot,” said Zavala.

Denver Share said loss is something that has touched every one of their board members.

Zavala is no exception, she said she waited until 18 weeks to announce her pregnancy, and at 20 weeks she found out the baby wasn’t going to make it.

The group is run by parents who have all experienced a loss. They are not counselors or therapists, but if that’s what people are looking for, they can help guide parents in the right direction.

They offer bereavement groups in person and virtually.