Denver grandma devastated after seeing her inflatable reindeer stolen from front yard

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver grandmother is devastated after she saw a man stealing her 11-foot, inflatable reindeer from her front yard.

Melanie (who didn’t want her last name used) contacted FOX31 after her Ring video doorbell camera captured the thief unplugging the reindeer and hauling it off.

“ I don’t understand why people have to steal. I became a grandma for the first time and just wanted to have my house decorated for my grandson not that he would even know but it made me happy. I don’t even know if I want to put my other inflatables back out,” Melanie said in an email.

Security camera image of thief in Denver

Picture of inflatable reindeer before it was stolen.

Melanie said the van seen in the video belongs to her and her husband. She also said she has been trying to make a police report with the Denver Police Department, but she hasn’t been successful, and will keep trying.