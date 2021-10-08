Denver grand jury indicts 11 people self-identifying as ‘The Sopranos’

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Grand Jury indicted 11 people on 91 counts Friday for allegedly committing a series of crimes to support their fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine addictions.

The group, which self-identifies as “The Sopranos,” is accused of stealing more than $950,000 in motor vehicles, firearms, tools, financial transaction devices and other items to maintain their lifestyles and support their drug habits, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

The following people have been indicted:

Timothy James Boles, 27

Daniel Holman, 42

Richardlee Martin Oritz, 28

Lanea Dawn Rodriquez, 23

Guillermo Jesus Hernandez, 21

Danea Lynn Holman, 39

Daysha Ann Holman, 22

Elisha Monique Marquez, 30

Rachel Christine Montour, 22

Sierra Sandoval, 22

Ariel Sosa, 21

From left to right: Timothy Boles, Daniel Holman, Richardlee Ortiz, Lanea Rodriguez, Guillermo Hernandez. Bottom row: Danea Holman, Rachel Montour, Daysha Holman, Ariel Sosa, Sierra Sandoval. Credit Denver DA

The district attorney’s office said the crimes happened between Feb. 19, 2021, and Sept. 29, 2021.

According to the district attorney’s release, prosecutors allege that the defendants operated in teams of two and conducted reconnaissance to identify potential target vehicles, including Kias and Hyundais.

Investigators said one team member would break the driver’s side door lock, then break the ignition lock and start the vehicle using a screwdriver. The other team member acted as look-out and get away driver. They then allegedly attached stolen license plates to conceal the stolen vehicles.

During the investigation, authorities said members targeted “puffers,” any vehicle that was left running and unattended. Members are also accused of using credit cards found in stolen vehicles to quickly make purchases of gift cards, tools, and other property.

The district attorney’s report revealed members allegedly shared information and techniques amongst themselves to perfect the best methods of quickly stealing a vehicle and also boasting to each other on Facebook about their individual prowess at automotive thievery.

Investigators said the team also used Facebook to coordinate crimes, to elude capture, and to arrange for bond for each other.

On some occasions, the district attorney’s office said the group is accused of livestreaming their crimes while in progress over Facebook as other enterprise members offered real-time encouragement. Facebook and other social media platforms were used to arrange for the sale of the alleged stolen goods.

Prosecutors said they believe the defendants used the profits to purchase fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.