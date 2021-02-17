Denver gets a new mountain park for the first time in over 80 years

DENVER (KDVR) — As temperatures gradually warm back up, the city of Denver is urging residents dealing with pandemic produced cabin fever to explore the city’s 14,000+ acres of park land.

In fact, for the first time in over 80 years, the city and county of Denver just acquired a brand new mountain park.

It’s located at Axton Ranch within Gilpin and Jefferson Counties and spans more than 450 acres.

“It is such an asset for the people of Denver,” said Michael B. Hancock, mayor of the city of Denver.

The new park is less than an hour drive from Downtown Denver.

The property was donated to the city and county of Denver by the Aston family, who owned and operated the ranch land for four generations.

“They see the values of Denver and the mountain park land that we have in our inventory as owners and heirs for over 100 years now. And they made the decision Denver is the best place to make sure this land will live in perpetuity as open space,” Hancock explained.

Once everything is set in stone, the property will be called: The Axton Ranch Mountain Park.

The new space will join Denver’s 22 other accessible parks and 24 conservation areas, which together encompass more than 14,000 acres of land.

“But this here will be one of the true gems of what we have,” Hancock said of the park’s beauty.

According to the mayor, many Denverites don’t even realize how much open space they have access to beyond the city’s limits.

“We own land in Jefferson County, Gilpin County, Summit County — you name it and we have land in these places,” Hancock explained. “You can go to Echo Lake, Edwards Park and Genesee to see our great herd of bison that I check on every year”.

Denver City Council still has to approve the donation, before Axton Ranch can become an official mountain park. That’s expected to happen in March.