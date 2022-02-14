Denver gas prices on the rise: here’s the reason why

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are going up in the Denver area and all around the country.

Experts say the increase is caused in part by the country’s is slow emergence from the pandemic. After two years, people are moving around and driving more, causing the demand for gas to rise.

However, the current supply can’t keep up with that demand

According to AAA ,the current average in Denver for a gallon of regular is $3.26. A year ago, that same gallon was just $2.40 a gallon. A difference of more than 80 cents.

State wide, the average price in Colorado is now $3.34 a gallon. Nationally, the average is $3.49.

Experts say prices will continue to go up and probably won’t come down anytime soon.