DENVER (KDVR) — The average gas price in Denver has increased 17 cents since July 21, which tallies to approximately $3.91 per gallon, about 20 cents above the national average, according to a GasBuddy survey.

While it’s significantly less expensive than Denver’s prices last July, which were over $4, the prices are almost 25 cents higher than June and almost 20 cents higher than the current national average, GasBuddy said in a press release.

“Gas prices suddenly soared over the last week due to heat-related refinery outages that impacted some of the largest refineries in the country, at a time when summer gasoline demand peaks and as gasoline inventories slid to their lowest July level since 2015,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a press release.

While De Haan believes the rise in prices last week will start to lower, he believes that any new issues, like cuts in supply or hurricanes, could cause the gas price to reach over $4.

“Drivers may want to brace for potentially higher prices yet,” De Haan said.