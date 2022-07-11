DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are falling all around the country. Prices have dropped in the Denver area too but not as much as prices nationally.

The Denver average price has fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, according to experts at Gas Buddy. The average for a gallon of regular in Denver now stands at $4.78.

That is 4.7 cents lower than a month ago, but still $1.33 higher than a year ago.

The national average as of Monday, June 11 has dropped 12.8 cents in the past week. The national average is now $4.66 a gallon. Nationwide prices have dropped more than 34 cents over the past month.

The cheapest price in the Denver area as of this morning is $4.40 at a Costco in Thornton.