DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver grand jury indicted 13 people from a criminal street gang for alleged crimes that involved over 100 victims.

According to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, 13 people, aged 18 to 23, were indicted on 255 felony counts for alleged crimes that involved 113 victims. A criminal case has now been opened against each suspect.

The 13 suspects were all members of a street gang known as “2DS,” or Too Damn Smooth, Too Damn Self-Made and/or Too Damn Styling.

According to the DA, the gang is accused of being responsible for 18 shootings that include drive-bys that put innocent bystanders at risk.

One of those shootings killed Jesus Duran-Maldonado in Commerce City on Feb. 26, 2022. Another shooting killed Christian Chirinos-Salazar in Denver on May 28, 2022.

The DA said the suspects are also charged with violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act, attempted homicide, aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing and robbery.

“We believe these individuals shared a common goal of committing violence primarily against their rival gang members to gain notoriety, credibility, and perceived dominance over both their neighborhoods,” said Denver DA Beth McCann. “This is a very important development in our continuing efforts to keep the community safe from violent organized criminal activities and took a tremendous amount of work by members of my office as well as our law enforcement partners. I thank all our partner agencies.”

The 13 suspects were identified as:

Ali Fernando Lozano (age 23)

Anastasia Marie Gomez (age 19)

Angel Adrian Espinoza (age 20)

Brandon Mark Santana (age 18)

Emiliano German Nunez (age 20)

Gilberto Ulisses Torres-Pacheco (age 18)

Gloria Reyes (age 18)

Ismael Gabriel Roque (age 20)

Isser Daniel Mejia-Michael (age 20)

Jessie Anthony Vargas-Vigil (age 21)

Nevaeh Jordyn Alvarado (age 20)

Ricardo Corchado (age 19)

Yacob Fonseca (age 20)

The multi-year investigation was led by RAVEN, the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network.