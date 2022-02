DENVER (KDVR) — Satellite video of Denver and the Front Range from 260 miles above Earth was captured by the International Space Station Wednesday morning.

Although brief, the images captured are significant to the landscape of the Mile High City and how close it sits to the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

You may not be able to see your house from that high up, but it makes you feel pretty small with a glimpse of Colorado on this vast planet.