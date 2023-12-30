DENVER (KDVR) — As one of the most foodie-friendly cities in the U.S., Denver is home to plenty of award-winning dining options.

It’s not rare to see local headlines boasting about the local food scene.

Over 2023, several Colorado eateries received awards — too many for FOX31 to list them all. But in case you missed it, here are some of the local restaurants that made headlines and won awards this year.

5 Colorado restaurants receive Michelin star

The Michelin Guide finally came to Colorado and named 18 delicious restaurants in a ceremony in September.

Five restaurants were awarded a Michelin star:

Others were awarded with green stars, which highlights sustainable restaurants with a knack for fresh food, and 9 were awarded with the Michelin award.

15 Colorado businesses win Good Food awards

Out of nearly 2,000 entries, 15 businesses in Colorado received accolades this spring from the Good Food awards for making tasty, authentic, and responsible food and drink.

Bibamba Artisan Chocolates : Denver- Noir Classic, Pate au Chocolat

: Denver- Noir Classic, Pate au Chocolat Chef Sherri Sauces : Aurora- Zesty Orange Ginger sauce

: Aurora- Zesty Orange Ginger sauce DRAM : Salida- DRAM Adaptogenic Mushroom Cola, DRAM Sweetgrass Adaptogenic Sparkling Water, DRAM Hair of The Dog Bitters

: Salida- DRAM Adaptogenic Mushroom Cola, DRAM Sweetgrass Adaptogenic Sparkling Water, DRAM Hair of The Dog Bitters Dry Land Distillers : Longmont- Cactus Spirit

: Longmont- Cactus Spirit Frangiosa Farm : Parker- Bee Shepherd Elderberry Infused Honey, Bee Shepherd Lion’s Mane Mushroom Honey

: Parker- Bee Shepherd Elderberry Infused Honey, Bee Shepherd Lion’s Mane Mushroom Honey Healthy by Design : Broomfield- Kimchi Pickles

: Broomfield- Kimchi Pickles Jojo’s Sriracha : Pueblo- Jojo’s Green Chili Sriracha

: Pueblo- Jojo’s Green Chili Sriracha Moringa Infusions: Wheat Ridge- Ginger & Lemongrass Infusion

Wheat Ridge- Ginger & Lemongrass Infusion Mountain Girl Pickles : Boulder- Mountain Girl Pickles Corn Relish

: Boulder- Mountain Girl Pickles Corn Relish Pagosa Brewing & Grill : Pagosa Springs- Triple Dog Dare Ya!

: Pagosa Springs- Triple Dog Dare Ya! RedCamper : Denver- Chile Bourbon Cocktail Cherries

: Denver- Chile Bourbon Cocktail Cherries Ska Brewing : Durango- Pink Vapor Stew

: Durango- Pink Vapor Stew Snow Capped Cider : Orchard City- Ashmeads Kernel

: Orchard City- Ashmeads Kernel Stem Ciders : Lafayette- Stem Ciders – Carrot, Ginger, Turmeric

: Lafayette- Stem Ciders – Carrot, Ginger, Turmeric Willoughby Specialty Foods: Rollinsville- Willoughby Bourbon Barrel Aged Honey

4 Colorado restaurants in Yelp’s top 100 for best brunch

Yelp released a list of the top 100 brunch spots for Mother’s Day this spring. Yelp said the list was an all-time list of the best brunch spots based on a large concentration of reviews.

Four local restaurants made the cut:

At number 45 on the list is Urban Egg in the Denver Tech Center

At number 65 on the list is Creekside Café and Grill in Steamboat Springs

At number 85 on the list is The Buff Restaurant in Boulder

At number 87 on the list is Vintage in Vail

Casa Bonita reopening

The beloved Casa Bonita restaurant finally opened back up after years of waiting.

Casa Bonita shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, creators of “South Park,” purchased the restaurant and spent over $40 million in renovations.

Since the restaurant reopened this summer, celebrities like Ed Sheeran have dined at Casa Bonita. Half a year after reopening, it’s still tricky to grab a reservation. There’s still a waitlist that Coloradans are clamoring to get on.

Denver eatery among best new US restaurants in 2023

Esquire magazine recently compiled a list of the top 50 best new restaurants in the U.S. in 2023, and one Denver eatery made the list.

Located at 2550 E. Colfax Ave., Sap Sua serves untraditional Vietnamese food. According to the website, sắp sửa means “about to be” or “almost,” reflecting the restaurant’s philosophy that “you’ll never be the best version of yourself.”

Owner Ni Nguyen’s mother would prepare a simple dish called bắp cải luộc when she was exhausted, Esquire said. The dish is offered at Sap Sua, consisting of charred cabbage, anchovy, bread crumbs and egg yolk dressing.

2 Denver restaurants make The New York Times’ best restaurant list

Every year, The New York Times picks 50 of the best restaurants in America. This year, two Denver restaurants made the list.

Other 2023 headlines for local foodies: