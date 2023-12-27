Denver mayor: 'We have just about maxed out all the hotel capacity'

DENVER (KDVR) — As buses of migrants continue to arrive in Denver, the city is running out of places to house them, according to Mayor Mike Johnston.

Johnston, who appeared in a Wednesday news conference with the mayors of New York City and Chicago, said Denver has had more migrant arrivals per capita than any other city in the country.

“We have just about maxed out all the hotel capacity in the city and county right now,” Johnston said.

FOX31 confirmed Wednesday that Denver reached out to Wheat Ridge to discuss a potential migrant shelter at a Super 8 motel near Interstate 70 and Kipling Street. Those discussions ended last week after Denver officials decided the motel did not meet all of their criteria.

A Super 8 motel in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, that was discussed as a potential migrant shelter. (KDVR)

A Wheat Ridge spokesperson said if Denver decides to move forward with the proposal, there would be nothing stopping them from doing so.

“Anyone can rent a motel room, absolutely,” city spokesperson Amanda Harrison said. “We don’t regulate who is allowed to rent rooms. Denver has the legal right to pursue this course of action.”

On Wednesday night, more than 100 people attended a grassroots meeting at the Wheat Ridge Recreation Center to speak out against the proposal.

“If Denver wants to be a sanctuary city, they need to do it themselves,” one man said.

Harrison said Denver would be required to operate the facility under Wheat Ridge guidelines, which include a 29-day maximum hotel stay. Too many police calls to the property would also violate city ordinances, putting the motel at risk of losing its license.

“I know they’ve been very transparent and cooperative with us in the past in these very brief discussions that we did have, and I have full faith that they’d be as transparent and forthcoming with us moving forward, and we would do the same for our residents,” Harrison said.