SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Strong winds are reportedly causing hundreds of flights at the Denver International Airport to be diverted to other airports, including the Salt Lake City International Airport.

“Denver is experiencing weather that is resulting in some aircraft being diverted to Salt Lake City,” said Nancy Volmer, the director of communication and marketing. “A Lufthansa A-350 and a Lufthansa A-340 were two of the aircraft that landed at SLC to be fueled. When weather allows, they will head back to Denver.”

One of them was an international flight coming from Frankfurt, Germany. Another plane that departed from Austin, Texas, has been diverted to Salt Lake City.

“Many of the flights were being diverted to Colorado Springs Airport, with 24 domestic flights and 1 international flight going there as of 3:35 p.m,” FOX31 reported.

ABC4 is working to find out how long the passengers and crew members will experience these delays before they will be back on their way.