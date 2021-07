Denver fitness options expand as 6 rec centers reopen

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Parks and Recreation Department moves to phase three with six more facilities reopening on Tuesday.

City recreation centers reopening Tuesday morning:

Aztlan Recreation Center 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Central Park Recreation Center 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Glenarm Recreation Center Noon – 8 p.m.

Harvey Park Recreation Center 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Scheitler Recreation Center 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Washington Park Recreation Center 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

No reservations required will be required and all weight and cardio machines are available. Locker rooms and basketball courts are open.

Each visit is $2. Visits are free for kids ages 5-18 with a MyDenver membership and those with MY Denver Prime, SilverSneakers and Renew Active.

2021 Outdoor Pool Season:

Open until August 14

Aztlan Outdoor Pool

Berkeley Park Outdoor Pool

Barnum Park Outdoor Pool

Cook Park Outdoor Pool

Eisenhower Outdoor Pool

Globeville Outdoor Pool

Green Valley Ranch Outdoor Pool

Harvard Gulch Outdoor Pool

Harvey Park Outdoor Pool

Mestizo/Curtis Park Outdoor Pool

Swansea Outdoor Pool

Indoor pools are closed until mid-August.

Free meal locations :

Atzlan Recreation Center

Barnum Park

College View Recreation Center

Cook Park Recreation Center

Garfield Park

Globeville Outdoor Pool

Green Valley Ranch Recreation Center

Harvey Park Recreation Center

Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Center

Johnson Recreation Center

La Alma Recreation Center

Montbello Recreation Center

St. Charles Recreation Center

Swansea Recreation Center