DENVER (KDVR) — On Wednesday, 34 first responders were recognized at an annual event hosted by the Denver Police Foundation. Thirty-one Denver Police Department officers, one staff member, and two Denver Health paramedics were awarded for outstanding actions while on duty.

A release from DPD describes the “exceptional actions,” of the first responders, “most of which made headline news and include awards for Preservation of Life, Medal of Honor, Medal of Valor, and Officer of the Year.”

The release continues, “Some of the actions by the officers include: officers who were shot, safe arrest of a man who was threatening suicide by explosion, arrest of dangerous individuals who were a threat to the community, creation of a gang disruption model, amongst other noble actions.”

The ceremony took place at the Hyatt Regency Denver Centennial Ballroom and was hosted by newly appointed Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas and Christian Anschutz, Denver Police Foundation chairman.

According to the DPF website, the foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization that has supported DPD by providing for important program and equipment needs not possible through the city budget.