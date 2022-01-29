Denver firefighters rescue dog from frozen pond

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver firefighters have an important reminder for dog owners: stay away from frozen waters this winter.

Saturday morning firefighters pulled a dog out of a frigid pond in Green Valley Ranch.

Courtesy: Denver Fire Department

The fire department tweeted a message, asking dog owners to keep their furry friends leashed and off the ice. The department said to also keep children six feet away from the water’s edge this winter because it is not safe.

FOX31 has reported on several similar dog rescues in late January. This week alone, South Metro Fire responded to one ice rescue call, and the next day, Brighton Fire Rescue saved a woman and two dogs from an icy pond.

“The ice in Denver is never safe,” Capt. Greg Pixley, with the Denver Fire Department, said.

Pixley said the swing in temperatures the metro area sees during the wintertime can make the stability of icy ponds deceiving, but people and pets should never venture out on them.

“We just saw 60 degrees a couple weeks ago to the 6 degrees a day or two ago,” Pixley said.