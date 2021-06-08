Denver firefighter accused of uploading child porn at work dies

DENVER (KDVR) — The Douglas County Coroner’s office confirms they have the body of Eric Trujillo, the Denver firefighter who was facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

Trujillo’s cause of death has yet to be determined, but the coroner says it happened on June 5.

Arapahoe County investigators believe Trujillo uploaded videos to the internet showing children being sexually assaulted. They received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) which is run by the Colorado Springs Police Department, and obtained a search warrant accordingly.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators with CSPD traced the IP address of the uploaded videos to a Comcast customer at Denver Fire Station 36 on 4101 S. Federal Blvd.

Trujillo had been with the department for 10 years.

