Tips on how to properly dispose of your Christmas Tree to avoid future calls

DENVER (KDVR) — Christmas Eve wasn’t just a day full of holiday festivities and travel chaos, the Denver Fire Department responded to a record number of calls for assistance.

While many were out and about shopping for last-minute gifts and spending time with loved ones, the crew over at Denver Fire had their busiest day of the year.

According to DFD, Denver Fire dispatchers processed 809 calls on Dec. 24 alone. Fire crews were dispatched to 579 calls.

With more than 800 calls, it was not only the busiest day of 2022 for DFD, but it was also the most calls Denver Fire has received in its history.

How to dispose of your Christmas tree and avoid a call to DFD

It isn’t always easy to say goodbye to the holiday season, but multiple house fires are because of Christmas trees.

According to the National Fire Protection District, nearly 33% of all fires that occur in January are due to Christmas trees. When the tree is dried out and dropping needles, it becomes a fire hazard.

The City and County of Denver offers a recycling program to help you dispose of that beloved tree and give it a new life. Denver’s Treecycle program turns discarded Christmas trees into mulch.

All Denver residents can participate in the program.

Here is how you can recycle your tree:

Remove all decorations, lights and tree stands

Make sure your tree is natural and real, no artificial or flocked trees are accepted

Bring your tree to one of the following locations that are open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Avenue) Havana Nursery – 10450 Smith Rd. (enter on Smith Road) Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (next to the Denver Animal Shelter)

Bring your tree to the following locations on Jan. 14, 21 and 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Sloan’s Lake Northwest Parking Lot – W. Byron Place and Yates Street Bruce Randolph – E. 40 th Avenue and Steele Street Fred Thomas Park – 2400 Quebec St. Evie Dennis School Campus – 4800 Telluride St. Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. Carson Elementary – 5420 E 1st Ave. Kennedy High School – Newland St. and Brown Pl. Slavens Elementary – 3000 S Clayton St. Congress Park – 850 N Josephine St.

Pick up your free mulch made from your Christmas tree in May

The 2023 Treecycle collection runs from Jan. 3 through Jan. 31.