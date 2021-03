A window washer is rescued from a building in Denver’s Lower Downtown neighborhood on March 12, 2021. Credit: Denver Fire Department

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Fire Department crews had to make a high-angle rescue of a stranded window washer on Friday afternoon.

A line broke on the window washer’s setup causing him to be stranded at the 1600 20th Street location, a source says.

DFD safely brought the person to the ground using a tower ladder and bucket.