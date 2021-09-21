Denver Fire mourns loss of 19-year department member

DENVER (KDVR) — A technician with the Denver Fire Department passed away during his shift on Monday after being rushed to the hospital, DFD said. The cause of his death was not given, but DFD said he never regained consciousness after emergency room personnel worked on reviving him.

Jeff Billingsley, 41, was most recently at the Denver International Airport station and recognized for helping save three people in a 2004 fire. He was a member of the DFD Pipes and Drums Corps, which plays at events and funerals. He was also a DFD Burn Foundation board member.

Billingsley is survived by his girlfriend, Lindsey Foster, his parents John and Margaret Billingsley, his brother Matt, sister Lisa, and nephew Henry.

Details on his funeral services will be provided at a later date.