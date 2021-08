DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Fire Department donated over 80 pieces of emergency equipment to the San Pedro fire department in Coahuila, Mexico.

The extrication and personal protective equipment is expired by U.S. NFPA standards and can no longer be used in the United States.







Emergency equipment donation (Credit: Denver Fire Department)

The equipment will be of great use to emergency workers in San Pedro and help them save lives according to Denver Fire.

