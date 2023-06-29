DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department conducted a search of a vehicle that was submerged in flood water just west of Interstate 25 on Thursday afternoon.

DFD said the car was submerged near West 38th Avenue and Fox Street.

Dive crews got in the high-standing water and searched the vehicle and confirmed there was no one trapped inside.

The department is warning drivers not to take the chance of driving through standing water.

A car submerged in water on a flooded road near West 38th Avenue and Fox Street in Denver on June 29, 2023. Rescues crews say no one was trapped inside. (Photo: KDVR)

Severe thunderstorms moved through the Denver metro area Thursday afternoon, dumping rain in short period of time.

As storms moved east, water began to recede in the city and the threat of flash flooding ended in Denver.