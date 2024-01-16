DENVER (KDVR) — Within 24 hours, the Denver Fire Department received hundreds of calls for service – many of them related to the cold weather.

The coldest weather of the 2023-2024 winter season hit Denver over the weekend as temperatures dipped as low as negative 19 degrees. With the wind chill, temperatures felt like negative 20 to 30 degrees.

The Mile High City spent 33.5 consecutive hours below zero this weekend.

During this time, the entire state of Colorado was affected.

Thousands of flights were canceled and delayed, vehicles were buried by an avalanche and main stretches of roads like Berthoud Pass were closed indefinitely.

DFD also felt the effects of the cold weather.

According to Denver Fire, from Monday morning until Tuesday morning, the Denver Fire Dispatch received 600 calls for service.

A large group of those calls were related to water problems due to freezing temperatures, said DFD. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as negative temperatures tend to freeze pipes if homeowners don’t prepare their houses for the cold weather.

DFD said there were also a lot of calls of concern for people out in the cold.

For this weekend especially, the frostbite risk was high.

Temperatures on Monday were in the single digits and it even tied a 94-year-old record for the coldest Jan. 15 in Denver history.

The wind chill contributes to a large part of frostbite. With this past weekend’s wind speeds, in particular, frostbite could have set in as quickly as 30 minutes outside.

Tuesday is warmer, but not by much.

On Tuesday morning, Denver also tied the daily record for the coldest morning in history on Jan. 16, which was negative 19 degrees.

Tuesday may reach above freezing, but it’s still extremely cold outside.