DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department is investigating a fire that started at an abandoned warehouse on Monday morning.

According to DFD, the blaze started around midnight at 800 North Seminole Rd.

The warehouse was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

The warehouse had been utilized for some time by the local homeless community but details over the cause of the fire have yet to be released. It has been mostly contained at this point as hot spots remain an issue, according to DFD.Â