Denver Fire Department honors fallen fire technician

DENVER (KDVR) — A 19-year veteran of the Denver Fire Department, Jeffrey Billingsly, died after suffering a cardiac event on Sept. 20.

The department will celebrate the technician’s service and life Thursday at the Denver First Church in Cherry Hills Village. A funeral service will be followed by a procession from the church to Olinger Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery at Crown Hill in Wheat Ridge.

Billingsley, 42, was most recently at the Denver International Airport station and recognized for helping save three people in a 2004 fire. He was a member of the DFD Pipes and Drums Corps, which plays at events and funerals. He was also a DFD Burn Foundation board member.

The service will be streamed live at 11:00 a.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above. It will be followed by a procession.

Procession Route:

From Denver First Church at Hampden Ave. and Colorado Blvd. (South on Monroe St. from Church parking lot to Hampden)

Eastbound on Hampden Ave

Northbound on Colorado Blvd

Westbound on Evans Ave

Northbound on Broadway Blvd (will turn into Lincoln)

North-West on Speer Blvd.

Westbound on 29 th

Southbound on Federal Blvd.

Westbound on 26 th Ave.

Ave. Northbound on Irving St.

Westbound on 29th into Crown Hill Cemetery