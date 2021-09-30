Denver Fire Department honors fallen fire technician

DENVER (KDVR) — A 19-year veteran of the Denver Fire Department, Jeffrey Billingsly, died after suffering a cardiac event on Sept. 20.
The department will celebrate the technician’s service and life Thursday at the Denver First Church in Cherry Hills Village. A funeral service will be followed by a procession from the church to Olinger Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery at Crown Hill in Wheat Ridge.
Billingsley, 42, was most recently at the Denver International Airport station and recognized for helping save three people in a 2004 fire. He was a member of the DFD Pipes and Drums Corps, which plays at events and funerals. He was also a DFD Burn Foundation board member.
The service will be streamed live at 11:00 a.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above. It will be followed by a procession.
Procession Route:
- From Denver First Church at Hampden Ave. and Colorado Blvd. (South on Monroe St. from Church parking lot to Hampden)
- Eastbound on Hampden Ave
- Northbound on Colorado Blvd
- Westbound on Evans Ave
- Northbound on Broadway Blvd (will turn into Lincoln)
- North-West on Speer Blvd.
- Westbound on 29th
- Southbound on Federal Blvd.
- Westbound on 26th Ave.
- Northbound on Irving St.
- Westbound on 29th into Crown Hill Cemetery