Denver Fire Chief Eric Tade stepping down following actions that occurred at annual Firefighters Ball

DENVER — Denver Fire Department Chief Eric Tade is stepping down. Tade tendered his resignation in a meeting with Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday.

In the resignation letter, Chief Tade explained about a specific event that led to his decision.

“Last year, I promised you, the Mayor, that the nature surrounding the 2019 Denver Firefighters Local 858 and Protective Associations’ Firefighters Annual Ball, Retiree Banquet and Awards Ceremony would not occur again. Strategies were implemented, and assurances were made to prevent these actions from being repeated. Unfortunately, this year’s event did not prove to live up to those expectations or mine.” stated Chief Tade in his letter.

Read the full letter here:

According to the Denver fire charter, Chief Tade will be retained in the department as an assistant chief.

Mayor Hancock released the following statement about Chief Tade’s departure:

“Chief Tade is dedicated to this department, and his decision that new leadership was needed reflects his devotion to the men and women who serve our residents in the Denver Fire Department,” Mayor Hancock said. “When the Chief told me it was time for a new set of eyes, as difficult of a decision as that was, I knew he meant it, and I let him know that I appreciated his courage and wisdom in recognizing that it was time for a change.”

Chief Tade will leave his position on March 16.