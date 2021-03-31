Denver film industry pushing through pandemic despite new COVID-19 guidelines

DENVER (KDVR) — Businesses across Colorado continue to push through the pandemic, finding new ways to safely reopen. Denver’s film industry is also moving toward a return to normal but with new COVID-19 regulations.

Jennie Hawkins and the rest of her team at Action Medical serve as COVID-19 compliance officers for film and TV productions in Colorado and nationwide. Before the pandemic, she says they were mainly on set to make sure nobody was hurt during a stunt or to provide treatment.

“It’s changed a lot. Before, you know, people would group together and really be close and share things and it would move really fast. Now, with COVID, it is a lot slower,” said Hawkins.

As COVID-19 compliance officers, Hawkins says they regularly test actors and crew members, perform COVID screenings and make sure people on set are staying in their designated zones to keep mingling to a minimum.

Hawkins says the increased responsibility is keeping her team busy.

“January was a record-breaking month for us with 30 productions. It has definitely been extremely busy, which is great. It’s keeping us on our toes and we’re able to bring entertainment to people that desperately need it right now,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins is working with a crew in downtown Denver on a movie set to air on a major network later this year. The director, Dylan Vox, says working through COVID-19 has its challenges.

“We’ve had moments where we’ve been delayed because of testing or we’ve gotten results that may have kind of taken us down for a while. I think overall, having those in place makes everyone feel safe so they feel like they can do their job,” said Vox.

Hawkins says certain unions mandate the use of COVID-19 compliance officers on set. Various states suggest the use of them.