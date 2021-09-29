Denver Film Festival to require proof of vaccination for in-person screenings

DENVER (KDVR)— At the 44th Denver Film Festival happening this November, all guests, employees, patrons, sponsors and volunteers will be required to show proof of full vaccination to attend the festival’s in-person programming.

Other safety precautions include the requirement of a negative PCR test within 72 hours for guests under the age of 12, and a mask requirement indoors for all guests when not eating or drinking.

High-touch surfaces at venues will be disinfected regularly following CDC guidelines, with an appointed COVID-19 Safety Officer overseeing the process and ensuring all safety policies are adhered to.

In addition to film screenings, other events to which these safety policies apply will include red carpet premieres, filmmaker conversations, interactive gatherings and more.

Virtual options will be available via Denver Film’s Virtual Cinema platform for those who are unvaccinated or choose not to attend in-person.

A full schedule for the hybrid festival will be released by Denver Film on Oct. 5. Tickets will be available for Denver Film members on Oct. 5 and for the the public on Oct. 8.

DFF44 takes place at the Sie FilmCenter and other venues from Nov. 3-14.