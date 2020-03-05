Denver Federal Center worker self-quarantined after potential coronavirus exposure, no symptoms shown

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — An employee at the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood is now self-quarantined after learning of potential exposure to the new coronavirus.

The employee works at the Office of Natural Resources Revenue (ONRR). Officials did not disclose the person’s gender.

The employee learned Wednesday that they may have been exposed to the virus during a trip that ended 12 days ago, according to Dr. Kate Sawyer, M.D., the chief medical officer for the Interior Department’s Office of Occupational Safety and Health.

People with coronavirus usually experience symptoms within five days. However, symptoms could take as long as 14 days to appear.

“The employee has no confirmed exposure, no confirmed symptoms, and no confirmed infection. As a medical professional, I believe the risk to the employee is low and the risk to the office is extremely low, if not unlikely. I am reassured that the employee has not become symptomatic and is almost at the end of the recommended 14-day self-monitoring period,” Sawyer said in a written statement.

Sawyer said that as an added precaution, all Denver ONRR employees have the option to work from home through the end of the week.

She also said the Interior Department supports the Denver ONRR’s decision to “take additional steps to ensure the health of the one building.”

“We continue to coordinate with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the DOI Office of Emergency Management (OEM) as we take precautions against any possible exposure,” Sawyer wrote.

Additionally, the Boulder Valley School District says a male substitute teacher was potentially exposed to the virus 12 days ago while on a cruise that had “a small cluster” of coronavirus cases. He has not shown any symptoms.

In a Facebook post published Wednesday evening, the school district says the teacher has worked at Centaurus High School during the past five days.

He was not notified of the potential exposure until Wednesday. He alerted the school district immediately and went home, the school district said.